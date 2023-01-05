Report: Cavs interested in Bojan Bogdanovic

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly interested in Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic as they search the trade market for a short-term wing option.

“The Cavaliers are indeed a Bogdanovic suitor, sources said, but it will be rather difficult, and perhaps impossible, for Cleveland to reach Detroit’s lofty asking price for the veteran sharpshooter,” wrote Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

Fischer also reported that the Pistons are seeking at least one first-round pick and either a young player with some upside or more draft capital.

The Cavs don’t have a lot of draft capital left, as they used multiple first-round picks and pick swaps in the blockbuster trade for superstar guard Donovan Mitchell over the summer. That trade seems to be worth it so far, as the Cavs are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference and just 1.5 games back of the first seed.

Due to the league’s Stepien Rule, which is named after former Cavs owner Ted Stepien and doesn’t allow teams to trade first-round picks in consecutive drafts, it seems a bit unlikely that Cleveland will end up acquiring Bogdanovic.

He would certainly be a welcome addition to the squad, though. This season, he’s recording 21.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on 48.8 percent shooting from the field and 42.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Coming in to replace Caris LeVert?

LeVert hasn’t played as well as many had hoped after being acquired by the Cavs from the Indiana Pacers last season. He’s been involved in trade rumors, and some around the league believe that he is the team’s best trade asset.

LeVert, whose current deal is set to expire after this season, reportedly did not have “true extension conversations” with the Cavs during the summer. Maybe his time in Cleveland is coming to a close, and the Cavs do appear to be open to discussing LeVert, according to Fischer.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Cavs can somehow acquire Bogdanovic, who recently agreed to an extension that is set to keep him under contract through the 2024-25 season. They might have to rope in a third team in order to make things work.

Cleveland is currently in the midst of a three-game winning streak. It beat the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday to improve to 25-14 on the season. The squad will now embark on a five-game road trip.