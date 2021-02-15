NBA scout rips Andre Drummond: ‘He can get you 30-20 and have no impact on the game’

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond’s tenure with the team is poised to end soon.

One scout’s view of Drummond isn’t very high despite the big man’s ability to put up huge numbers.

I will go back to what an NBA advance scout who I greatly respect told me of Andre Drummond "He can get you 30-20 and have no impact on the game" — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) February 15, 2021

Drummond, 27, has made the All-Star team twice in his career.

However, his individual production hasn’t led to much team success. Drummond’s only played in the postseason twice in his career, both of which came with the Detroit Pistons.

Furthermore, the veteran got swept in both of his playoff appearances. He has postseason averages of 15.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

While the Cavs view Drummond highly, they’re not keen on having him around for the future. The franchise’s recent acquisition of rising star Jarrett Allen curtailed Drummond’s dreams of a long-term spot in Cleveland.

The Cavs hold an abysmal 10-18 record. Drummond is putting up 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season.