Report: Caris LeVert is viewed as Cavs’ top trade asset by folks around NBA

As the NBA trade deadline for the 2022-23 season quickly approaches, the Cleveland Cavaliers could act as buyers to try to build a more complete roster for the playoffs. With that being the case, it appears as though Caris LeVert is the team’s top trade asset.

Cavs insider Chris Fedor spoke about the matter during a podcast.

“I’ve talked to a few different people around the NBA, and they believe that Caris LeVert is the best asset that the Cavs have in terms of a trade because he can help teams right now,” Fedor reported. “And he can also help their salary because he’s an expiring contract. And beyond that, his salary number matches a lot of guys that are perceived to be available around the NBA.”

It’s not as though LeVert hasn’t been a valuable member of the Cavs rotation throughout the season. He has been. He’s currently averaging 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

However, he has struggled with his efficiency, and the Cavs may be looking to give their roster a boost via trade. As fans know, Cleveland seems to have a chance at making some serious noise in the playoffs this season.

The question then becomes whether or not the Cavs could get a player that they truly covet in exchange for LeVert. A recent report indicated that the team will look to add a short-term wing option via trade. Would that desire be enough to convince the front office to part ways with LeVert? Only time will tell, but the newcomer in such a trade would have to be an upgrade.

At the end of the day, the issues facing the Cavs are good ones for an NBA team to have. Instead of trying to compile young talent and future draft picks as a part of an ongoing rebuild, the Cavs are more interested in fine-tuning and improving their roster for what is now a fully expected playoff run.

The Cavs currently sit at the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and are just half a game back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 3 seed.

They’ll have a chance to earn their 25th win on the season on Wednesday night when they host the Phoenix Suns.