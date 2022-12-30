Report: Cavs expected to search trade market for short-term wing option

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are expected to search the trade market this season for help on the wing.

“League sources expect the Cavs to search the trade market for another short-term wing option,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote.

It’s a very similar approach to last year’s trade deadline, when Cleveland made a move to acquire Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers. LeVert, who is under contract through the 2022-23 season, has been a pivotal part of Cleveland’s success this season.

The Cavs have a few wing options, including Cedi Osman, LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens, but it appears the team views that as a position where it can improve.

The Cavs have also used Dean Wade as the small forward in the offense at times alongside Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the frontcourt. However, Wade has been out of the lineup with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.

Dylan Windler, who is also out of the lineup due to injury, is another wing player for the Cavs. With those two players banged up, the team could use some more depth at the position for the stretch run.

The team may want to prioritize a defensive-minded wing player, similar to Okoro, since guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are a bit undersized.

Okoro’s skill set makes him an ideal fit for the Cavs on the defensive end, but he’s really struggled offensively this season.

The former first-round pick is averaging just 4.9 points in 18.8 minutes per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3.

Cleveland would love to have a player who could be more efficient from beyond the arc to flank Mitchell and Garland on offense. Osman, who had started the season hot from 3, has seen his 3-point percentage dip to just 32.8 percent on the season.

Cavs fans have to be excited to see that the team is still looking to improve, as it signals that the front office believes this team is poised to make a deep playoff run.

The Cavs are 22-14 on the season and hold the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. They have lost three games in a row, but the Cavs can still fight for a top three spot in the conference this season.