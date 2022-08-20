Report: Cavs have had conversations with Mavericks about sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton

A new report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers have spoken with the Dallas Mavericks about a possible sign-and-trade involving Collin Sexton, though no deal is apparently imminent.

Cavs insider Chris Fedor spoke about the issues that have thus far prevented any potential trade from taking place.

“The Cavs have had conversations with Dallas about a sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton,” Fedor said. “But if you’re talking about a sign-and-trade, the Cavs need something back that is going to be valuable to them. And neither the [Utah] Jazz nor the Mavericks have the pieces that the Cavs would want back in a sign and trade for Collin.

Sexton is currently a restricted free agent, which means that the Cavaliers can match any deal offered to the guard by another team. However, after an extended period, Sexton still remains without a new deal.

One of the likely reasons why other teams have shied away from Sexton is his apparent asking price of a contract worth around $80 million. The Cavaliers have countered with a multiyear deal worth much less.

Sexton is coming off an injury that limited him to just 11 games last season. When healthy, the guard has shown an ability to put points on the board.

However, it’s clear from negotiations thus far that the Cavaliers are leery about investing a great deal of money in the 23-year-old.

The fact that other teams haven’t jumped at the opportunity to meet Sexton’s asking price means that he may need to adjust his demands in the weeks ahead.

In recent weeks, Sexton’s camp has shown a willingness to accept Cleveland’s qualifying offer. That amount is even less than its current offer, but it would make Sexton an unrestricted free agent next year.

There’s currently no time frame as to when this contentious situation will come to an end. The Cavaliers would undoubtedly prefer not to have this drag into training camp, but it’s entirely possible that such a scenario takes place.