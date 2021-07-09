Report: Team USA promoting Darius Garland along with 3 other Select Team members

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will be among three members of the USA Select Team that are being promoted to Team USA for exhibition games beginning on Saturday.

Garland will be joined by San Antonio Spurs wing Keldon Johnson and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey.

Sources: Team USA is promoting three Select Team members — San Antonio's Keldon Johnson, Cleveland's Darius Garland and Detroit’s Saddiq Bey — for exhibition games beginning Saturday. Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton will join USAB after Finals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2021

With three Team USA members, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, currently participating in the NBA Finals, Garland will get a unique opportunity to showcase his skills in the exhibition contests.

This season, Garland showed that he is an up-and-coming star for the Cavs.

In 54 games, the Cavs guard averaged 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3.

Garland may not see a ton of playing time for Team USA, but it is a great opportunity for him to showcase his skills with some of the NBA’s best players.