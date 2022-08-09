Report: Collin Sexton’s camp is open to accepting qualifying offer from Cavs

Collin Sexton remains a restricted free agent this offseason, and it’s still unclear where he’s going to spend the 2022-23 NBA season.

It certainly seems like the Cleveland Cavaliers want the talented guard to return to the team, but the two sides seem pretty far off in contract talks.

However, according to a recent report, the idea of Sexton returning to the Cavs via qualifying offer shouldn’t be dismissed. It sounds like Sexton’s camp is open to that.

“Sources maintain Sexton’s camp is open to taking the qualifying offer,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “While the deadline for that is Oct. 1, the two sides can mutually agree to extend that date.”

That would definitely be an interesting outcome. While it would keep Sexton in a Cavs uniform for another season, it would open the door for him to leave in the 2023 offseason.

Still, Cleveland surely wants to give itself the best chance possible to have a successful 2022-23 campaign, and most fans would agree that having Sexton back would help in that regard.

The former first-round pick is still just 23 years old. He’s coming off of a difficult 2021-22 campaign in which a meniscus injury ended his season early, but when he’s healthy, he’s capable of producing at a high level.

In the 2020-21 season, for example, the youngster averaged an efficient 24.3 points per game. That’s no small accomplishment, and that sort of production speaks volumes about the type of player he can be.

Sexton is seemingly back to full health following his meniscus injury. He’s going to have a lot to prove this season, and Cavs fans would love to see him have a strong year with Cleveland.