Cavs players learn French as they get ready for big game overseas vs. Nets

Players on the Cleveland Cavaliers took some time to learn some practical French ahead of their upcoming trip to France for the NBA Paris Game 2024.

The countdown to the Paris Game is on, so we decided to teach the guys some helpful French vocab… 🇫🇷@RocketMortgage | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/oQOvh655e8 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 26, 2023

The Cavaliers will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at Accor Arena in Paris on Jan. 11, 2024. It will be the NBA’s third regular season game ever to be held in Paris and the first for the Cavs. The game is another example of the NBA’s continued efforts to expand and grow the game around the world.

As an organization, Cleveland is extremely excited for the opportunity to represent the NBA overseas.

“We are extremely honored as an organization to showcase the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris,” Cavs executive Koby Altman said in a statement. “This unique opportunity will provide our players, coaches, staff and families an experience into a different culture, all while creating memories both on and off the court that will last a lifetime. We also recognize the universal appeal basketball inspires and we take great pride in our stewardship of the game. As proud representatives of the city of Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio, we look forward to establishing a personal level of engagement with our fans overseas, as well as partnering with the NBA in our collective effort to elevate basketball on the international stage.”

As far as wins and losses go, the Cavaliers have had a respectable start to their season so far. Over two months into the current campaign, the Cavs sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 17-13. They’ve gone 9-7 at home and 8-6 on the road.

The play of star guard Donovan Mitchell has been a big boost for Cleveland this season. In 22 games, Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.5 minutes per performance. Mitchell has been named an All-Star in each of the past four seasons, and he appears poised for another nod this season.

Before taking the trip overseas, Cleveland still has plenty of business to handle in North America. The Cavs will play two tough teams in the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks before the calendar flips to 2024. Then, they’ll have games against the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards (twice) and San Antonio Spurs before heading to Paris.

Meanwhile, the Nets are a couple of games behind Cleveland in the standings in the East. The Nets currently sit ninth in the conference standings with a 14-15 record.

The two teams already met once this season, with the Cavaliers pulling out a 114-113 victory over Brooklyn on Oct. 25. It was Cleveland’s third consecutive win over Brooklyn dating back to last season. The teams will also play against each other two more times after the game in Paris.

The last two games between Cleveland and Brooklyn have been decided by a total of three points. So, if the game in Paris is anything like those games, fans should be in store for an exciting outcome.