Report: Collin Sexton contract negotiations could go into 2022-23 regular season

Restricted free agent Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers seem to have hit something of an impasse in contract negotiations.

Given Sexton’s dissatisfaction with the Cavs’ three-year, $40 million offer, it might be a while before the two sides are able to come to an agreement.

Negotiations could stretch into the upcoming 2022-23 regular season, according to a recent report.

“Collin Sexton is in the midst of the most difficult free agency status — restricted free agency — but the fourth-year guard and his representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, have shown so far that they won’t settle in negotiations,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Discussions could go into training camp, and potentially into the season when the landscape of the league’s rosters shift.”

While the Cavs want to bring back Sexton, they seemingly don’t want to pay him what he believes he is worth.

Last season, the University of Alabama product appeared in 11 games before going down with a torn meniscus, which ended his campaign. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from behind the 3-point line.

At times, it seemed like Sexton was struggling to find his place a bit. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen became All-Stars last season, and big man Evan Mobley also showed that he is on a really great trajectory and could be one of the league’s best bigs in a couple of years.

The Cavs also seem to have some big plans for shooting guard Caris LeVert, who they acquired last season from the Indiana Pacers.

Although Sexton didn’t have the best season during the 2021-22 campaign, he has shown throughout his career that he has a strong knack for scoring the basketball. During the 2020-21 season, he recorded 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per contest while knocking down 47.5 percent of his shots from the field and 37.1 percent of his shots from deep.

Cavs fans might have to wait a bit before finding out whether or not they’ll be able to see Sexton play for the Wine and Gold this coming season.