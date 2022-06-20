- Report: Collin Sexton has been cleared for full basketball activities
Report: Collin Sexton has been cleared for full basketball activities
- Updated: June 20, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers were without talented guard Collin Sexton for the majority of the 2021-22 NBA season after he went down with a knee injury early in the campaign. He underwent surgery in November.
Since then, news regarding his recovery has been wholly positive, and his rehab has gone according to plan. Proof of that fact came in a recent report that made it clear that Sexton has been cleared for full basketball activities.
“Cavaliers restricted free agent Collin Sexton has been cleared for full basketball activities, sources said,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported. “Sexton underwent surgery in November to repair a torn meniscus and has made a complete recovery on the eve of entering free agency. Rival execs believe Sexton’s market could reach the $20 million-per-year range.”
That’s great news for both Sexton and the Cavs.
For Sexton, who is a restricted free agent this offseason, a clean bill of health means that he can feel confident that he will receive a lucrative offer this summer.
For the Cavs, Sexton being cleared for full basketball activities likely gives the team’s front office even more confidence that retaining him would be the right call. Based on reports, it seems like the Cavs are very interested in keeping Sexton around.
In the 2021-22 season, the Cavs made a major leap in their rebuild and were just shy of advancing to the playoffs. The expectation is that the Cavs will be able to get over that hump next season and claim a playoff spot.
The Cavs would presumably like to see Sexton help them in that endeavor next season. Still, another NBA team could end up offering Sexton more than what the Cavs are willing to pay.
If that takes place, Cavs supporters will surely mourn the loss of a player that has been a fan favorite since he was drafted by the team with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
