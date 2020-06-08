J.B. Bickerstaff Says Cavs Are ‘Pissed Off’ They Weren’t Included in NBA Resumption

The Cleveland Cavaliers were not included in the NBA’s resumption plan for the 2019-20 season.

In an interview with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff explained why the team is so upset to be left off the league’s plan to return.

Full audio of JB Bickerstaff and James Borrego on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/jB7OD6hyVJ pic.twitter.com/AbMiAmtHnq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 8, 2020

“To me, Woj, we understand the reasons why,” Bickerstaff said when asked if the Cavs felt left behind. “We want to be a great partner to the NBA because our league is phenomenal in all the things that it does. But our guys are pissed off, and so are we. “For us and the conversation that we had with out guys, no longer do we not want to be invited to the party. And whether the party is 22 people or 22 teams or 16 teams, we’re gonna do everything in our power that if the NBA throws a party, we’re gonna be on the invite list.”

While the Cavs likely weren’t going to make the playoffs this year, they were showing tons of growth before the novel coronavirus paused the 2019-20 season in March.

Following the All-Star break, the team parted ways with head coach John Beilein after a tumultuous first half of the season.

After Bickerstaff took over in February, the Cavs started to experience significant success. As a matter of fact, the team went 5-6 in 11 games under Bickerstaff this season.

Since the rebuilding squad won’t be able to compete alongside the 22 teams in Orlando, Cleveland is fighting for a chance to return in some form or another.

The Cavs concluded the 2019-20 campaign with a 19-46 record.