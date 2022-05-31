Report: Pacers, Pistons and Wizards mentioned as potential landing spots for Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers have some huge decisions to make this upcoming offseason.

One of those crucial choices will be what to do with burgeoning pro Collin Sexton, who is reportedly expected to demand “starting guard” money.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards are teams that have been mentioned as potential suitors for Sexton’s services.

“The [New York] Knicks are not expected to make a run at Collin Sexton, sources said,” Fischer wrote. “The Cavaliers have interest in keeping him, but finding a salary figure that extends the combo guard’s tenure in Cleveland may be tricky, especially after the Cavs’ 2021-22 success and the team’s growing cap figure. Indiana, Detroit and Washington have all been mentioned as early potential landing spots for Sexton.”

Sexton, 23, was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The University of Alabama product has played in the league for four years. He has steady career averages of 20.0 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 boards per game.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Sexton put up a career-best 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per contest. However, he wasn’t able to maintain that production this season after suffering a meniscus injury.

The season-ending injury inadvertently showcased the Cavs what they look like without Sexton’s presence. Behind rising star Darius Garland, the Cavs almost reached the playoffs. They finished the regular season with an encouraging 44-38 record and the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Nonetheless, the Cavs are poised to not allow Sexton to test free agency by showing him that they really want him back.

The squads that have been tabbed as potential landing spots for the hard-nosed guard are all lottery teams. Perhaps, the interested teams could look to pair their future selections alongside Sexton.

In the upcoming draft, the Pistons own the No. 5 pick while the Pacers hold the No. 6 pick. The Wizards possess the No. 10 selection. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are owners of the No. 14 pick.