Report: Collin Sexton is going to demand ‘starting guard’ money

Based on recent indications, one of the top goals for the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason is to re-sign young guard Collin Sexton.

Sexton and the Cavs failed to come to an extension agreement last offseason. For that reason, he will enter the 2022 offseason as a restricted free agent. Though the Cavs will ultimately be in control of whether or not they let Sexton walk, there is an expectation that they will have to have to pay him a pretty penny to keep him around.

According to a recent report from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Sexton is expected to demand “starting guard” money.

“The Cavaliers want to retain Collin Sexton,” Scotto reported. “He’s going to demand starting guard money, I’m told. There are some teams who will be in the market for a point guard this summer, including the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards, who would have to acquire Sexton in a sign-and-trade if they want to get him. Last season, no restricted free agent signed an offer sheet, and players such as Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen switched teams via sign-and-trade.”

Overall, what the Cavs organization seems most committed to right now is growth. After spending a few seasons in the doldrums of the NBA, the Cavs enjoyed a major resurgence during the 2021-22 NBA season. Though they did miss out on the playoffs, they managed to get into the play-in tournament.

Now, it will be fascinating to see how much the Cavs really do want to keep Sexton. Meanwhile, Sexton himself is surely just itching to get back on an NBA court. He missed the vast majority of the 2021-22 campaign after going down with a torn meniscus just a few weeks into the regular season.