Report: Chances of Cavs re-signing Rajon Rondo were always ‘slim’ due to 3 key factors

Some recent and truly disturbing news regarding veteran guard Rajon Rondo has been making the rounds on news sites this week, and it’s left many Cleveland Cavaliers fans wondering if Rondo will ever suit up for the Cavs again.

As it turns out, the Cavs re-signing Rondo after a brief stint with the team during the 2021-22 season was already considered somewhat unlikely even before the allegations broke.

“For the second consecutive offseason, Cleveland’s front office will prioritize the addition of a competent backup point guard — either in the draft, free agency or trade,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported. “President of basketball operations Koby Altman spoke about the importance of keeping some quality veterans around the budding young core. Even though there was some early chatter about the possibility of Rondo being a fit and Garland recently spoke about Rondo’s helpful mentorship, multiple sources tell cleveland.com the chances of Rondo re-signing were always slim because of his age, inconsistent play and lack of availability down the stretch.”

There’s a strong likelihood that the current allegations against Rondo could hurt his chances of signing anywhere until more is known about the situation.

As for the Cavs, the team’s top choice for a veteran point guard could very well be Ricky Rubio. Rubio was incredible for the team early on in the campaign before he went down with a season-ending injury. As long as his rehab has been going according to plan, the Cavs would surely love to have him back.

Aside from Rubio, there are a number of veteran point guards who are expected to hit free agency later this summer. The Cavs will likely give many of them a look when the time comes.

With the Cavs, Rondo averaged 6.2 points and 4.9 assists per game in 21 games. Given everything that is going on in his life at the moment, basketball may not be the first thing on his mind.