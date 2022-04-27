Report: Cavs would have interest in 4 veteran point guards in free agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly would have interest in four veteran point guards to help improve their depth behind Darius Garland.

According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers would have interest in Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright, Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto and Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic.

“The Cavs could pivot, taking [Ricky] Rubio out of their hypothetical plans,” Fedor wrote. “There are some quality options in free agency. Cleveland would have interest in Memphis’ Tyus Jones, Atlanta’s Delon Wright, Washington’s Raul Neto (has close ties to assistant coach Antonio Lang) and Goran Dragic, who may leave Brooklyn after one drama-filled season.”

The Cavs were plagued by the injury bug during the 2021-22 season, as they lost guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio for the season due to separate knee injuries.

The team acquired veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to help fill the void, but the Cavs need a younger, more productive player going forward if they want to be playoff contenders next season.

Jones is playing a key role for the Grizzlies in the 2021-22 season, as he averaged 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the regular season. He is an unrestricted free agent following the 2021-22 season.

As for Wright, the former first-round pick played a minimal role behind Trae Young in Atlanta, but he could help the Cavs defensively, as he is a bigger player for his position.

Neto and Dragic are two seasoned veterans, and Dragic showed he still has a little left in the tank during the playoffs for the Nets this season.

Regardless of the direction the Cavs go, they need to make sure they have a competent backup for Garland, especially if the team doesn’t bring back Sexton, who is a restricted free agent this offseason.

Cleveland missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign after losing to the Nets and Hawks in the play-in tournament.