Report: Rajon Rondo allegedly threatened to kill his former partner and pulled a gun on her

On Monday, a very scary report regarding NBA point guard Rajon Rondo made headlines.

The story, which was first reported by TMZ Sports, detailed a recent incident in which Rondo allegedly pulled a gun on the mother of his children and threatened to kill her.

It’s a really frightening story, and it is surely one that people within the Cleveland Cavaliers organization will want to learn more about. Of course, Rondo played with the Cavs during a portion of the 2021-22 NBA season.

“TMZ Sports has learned 36-year-old Ashley Bachelor, Rondo’s former partner and mother of his two kids, filed for an emergency protective order in Louisville last week, requesting protection for her, her son and daughter … and the story she tells about the alleged incident is scary,” the site reported. “Bachelor says Rajon — a 2x NBA champ and 4x All-Star — was playing video games with his son on May 11 … when Ashley asked the boy to separate laundry. Bachelor says Rajon became enraged and ripped the game console out of the wall in front of the kid. “Ashley says Rajon then continued the destructive behavior, smashing everything from a teacup to outdoor lights and trash cans. “Bachelor says the kids were upset after witnessing their dad losing it, so she tried to ‘deescalate’ the situation. But, she says Rajon responded by making a death threat, allegedly saying, ‘You’re dead.'”

After that, Rondo allegedly left the home only to return 15 minutes later and “approached a back door and began banging on the window with his gun.”

TMZ Sports explained what allegedly happened next.

“Bachelor says she didn’t know what was going on, so she approached the door from the inside to take a look,” the site wrote. “She allegedly saw Rondo with the weapon and asked him to stop because he was scaring her. She says Rondo didn’t listen, and instead yelled, ‘Go get my f—— son!’ “Ashley says she feared if she didn’t comply with the alleged gun-wielding hoops star something bad may happen, so she brought their son, Pierre, downstairs, but kept the backdoor closed. “Soon after, Ashley says Pierre opened the door and Rondo ‘yanked him outside.’ “Bachelor says Rondo, who was still allegedly holding his gun, was screaming at Pierre, asking why the boy was scared of his dad. “Ashley, who claims her son was ‘visibly upset,’ says she didn’t intervene because she was scared Rajon would shoot her. “Bachelor says Rajon eventually demanded their daughter also come outside … where she claims he yelled at both kids for being afraid of him.”

Luckily, the elder Rondo’s parents reportedly showed up on the scene, and the NBA player eventually left. Understandably, Bachelor now claims that she is fearful for her own life and the lives of her children.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” Bachelor reportedly wrote on May 13. “Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p—-‘ and accuses him of acting like a ‘b—-.'”

Bachelor added more alarming details.

“Rajon verbally assaults our daughter,” she wrote. “He calls her names like ‘thot, b—-, and d—head.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.”

These are incredibly disturbing allegations. According to TMZ, the elder Rondo has not yet been arrested and has not yet been named a suspect in any crime. Of course, that could change.