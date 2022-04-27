- Report: Prospect Cavs ‘like’ and have scouted keeping his name in 2022 NBA Draft
Report: Prospect Cavs ‘like’ and have scouted keeping his name in 2022 NBA Draft
- Updated: April 27, 2022
After a fun 2021-22 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to take another step forward this offseason.
The organization has some key decisions to make in hopes of cracking the playoffs in the 2022-23 campaign.
Of course, the NBA draft is always a good opportunity to add talent, and the Cavs will look to do just that at this year’s event.
A prospect by the name of Malaki Branham recently decided that he’s officially leaving college in favor of the NBA draft. It sounds like Branham is on the Cavs’ radar, so he might be a player that fans should keep an eye on.
A player the #Cavs like and have scouted is staying in the 2022 NBA Draft…
He could be available if Cleveland ends up picking at 14. https://t.co/EDtOjvdIHZ
— Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) April 27, 2022
Branham, a guard, spent one season at Ohio State University. He was impressive, averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He was very efficient along the way, knocking down 49.8 percent of his shots from the field and 41.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
The Cavs have some big decisions to make this offseason as it pertains to the future of their backcourt, specifically with Collin Sexton. It remains to be seen if the 23-year-old has a long-term future with the organization.
Cleveland is hoping to push all the right buttons and become a contender in the East for years to come. The team finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 44-38 record before being eliminated in the play-in tournament. Injuries plagued the Cavs all season long, preventing them from securing a playoff spot.
Time will tell if the team makes a deeper run next season. The future is certainly bright for the franchise.
