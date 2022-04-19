Koby Altman reveals Cleveland’s ‘stated goal’ for next season

The 2021-22 season was a positive one for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the team made the league’s play-in tournament and finished the regular season with the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite that, Cleveland failed to win its play-in games against the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, and it ultimately missed the playoffs this season.

It was a disappointing end to a rather positive season, and Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman is focused on making sure the team doesn’t suffer the same fate next season.

Atlman has set the team’s sights on making the playoffs in the 2022-23 season.

Altman on making playoffs in 2022-23: "That will probably be our stated goal." — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 19, 2022

The Cavs are hoping to take the final step in their rebuild, as making the postseason would certainly show that the team has created a core that it can believe in for years to come.

Even though the team came up short this season, the development of players like Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley was extremely important to the future of the franchise.

Garland and Allen made the All-Star team for the first team in their respective careers, and Garland showed that he can truly be a No. 1 option with Collin Sexton sidelined due to injury.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, immediately became an impact defender for the Cavs and is one of the favorites for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

The team also will have the full offseason to truly integrate trade deadline acquisition Caris LeVert into the rotation for the 2022-23 season. LeVert has pledged that he will be even better for Cleveland next season.

While Cavs fans would have loved for the team to make the postseason in the 2021-22 campaign, it is clear that Altman and the rest of the organization is focused on getting there sooner rather than later.