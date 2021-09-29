J.B. Bickerstaff declares that Cavs are ‘fed up’ and ‘want to win basketball games’

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff explained on Tuesday that the team is highly motivated and wants to “win basketball games” in the upcoming season.

“Very few teams in our situation are able to turn things around in one year,” Bickerstaff said. “They go through very difficult times and difficult experiences. And then you start to get those calluses so when you face that difficult experience again, you’re able to get through it more easily. “That’s where our guys are now. Our guys are fed up. They want to win basketball games.”

Cleveland has been rebuilding since LeBron James left the organization after the 2017-18 season. The Cavs have suffered through three consecutive losing campaigns.

The team has an outstanding young core in place, but the results have not yet shown up in the standings. Clearly, the players are ready for that to change in the 2021-22 season.

With the play-in format sticking around for the upcoming campaign, there’s a chance Cleveland could challenge for a postseason bid. Making the playoffs would be a massive accomplishment for the organization and its youngsters.

Player development is still a major priority for the Cavs, but winning games is another crucial step in the rebuilding process. The organization would love to do both in the 2021-22 season.