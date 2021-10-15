Anonymous scout rips ‘backup’ and ‘a-shole’ Collin Sexton: ‘None of his teammates like him’

A handful of anonymous NBA scouts recently spoke with Sports Illustrated‘s Chris Mannix and offered some unfiltered opinions on every team in the league.

When one scout spoke about the Cleveland Cavaliers, rising star Collin Sexton got dissed in a big way.

“I think Collin Sexton is a backup and an a–hole,” the scout said. “None of his teammates like him. I like [Darius] Garland. I actually like Garland. I think he plays hard. He puts pressure on you because he can shoot, he can pass, and he’s a much more willing passer. He’s not out there trying to f—— get his stats and go home in the same way that Sexton is. I don’t think they can play those two small guards together and get a ton out of them.”

The scout apparently thinks Sexton is a bad teammate, and it also sounds like the scout believes that the 22-year-old only cares about padding the stat sheet.

This is certainly an interesting story. Sexton is a score-first player, so perhaps the scout doesn’t like that style of play. However, it’s very bold of the scout to attack Sexton’s relationships with his teammates.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently spoke about some of the expectations he has for Sexton in the upcoming season. Bickerstaff would like to see the former first-round pick become a team leader.

For fans, it’ll be worth monitoring whether the youngster takes steps forward in that department.

Sexton is hoping to help the Cavs reach the postseason in the 2021-22 campaign for the first time since LeBron James’ departure from the organization.