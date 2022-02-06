Report: Cavs acquire Caris LeVert from Pacers for Ricky Rubio and bevy of draft picks

It sounds like the Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big splash ahead of the trade deadline.

According to a report, Caris LeVert is on his way to the Cavs in exchange for a package of assets.

Full trade: Indiana sends Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick via Miami to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick via Houston and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2022

It’s a massive addition for Cleveland, and it sends a message to the NBA that the Cavs are serious about making some noise this season.

So far in the 2021-22 campaign, LeVert is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He’s shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from deep.

The 27-year-old has some playoff experience under his belt, which is something that will surely help the Cavs once the postseason rolls around. Of course, the Cavs have to get there first, but it seems like Cleveland will indeed land in the playoffs.

The Cavs are 32-21 on the season and will be in action on Sunday.