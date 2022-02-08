Report: Cavs remain ‘in the mix’ for Dennis Schroder, have options for a package to send to the Celtics

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers made a big move over the weekend by acquiring Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers, it seems like they aren’t done upgrading their roster just yet.

The Cavs remain interested in Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder and could put together an interesting package in exchange for the 28-year-old.

“However, league sources tell The Athletic Cleveland remains in the mix for Schröder, as it can still put together a package including two of Kevin Pangos, Ed Davis and Dylan Windler, with draft compensation that would still get the Celtics to $1 million south of the tax line,” wrote Jared Weiss.

If the Cavs were to acquire Schroder for that price, the deal would be a huge win. Rajon Rondo has been decent so far for Cleveland, but the team could definitely use a player like Schroder.

Schroder and LeVert could spend lots of time on the floor together if the Cavs end up trading for the former first-round pick.

So far this season, Schroder is averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 34.9 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Schroder is playing for his third team in three seasons. Last season, he was with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019-20 campaign.

Schroder started out his career with the Atlanta Hawks and spent five seasons with them. They drafted him in the 2013 NBA Draft.

The guard has career averages of 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The trade deadline continues to get closer, and only time will tell if Schroder finds himself suiting up for the Cavs in the future.