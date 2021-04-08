- Report: Larry Nance Jr. has lost nearly 20 pounds due to mysterious illness
Report: Larry Nance Jr. has lost nearly 20 pounds due to mysterious illness
- Updated: April 8, 2021
On Thursday, it was reported that Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. had been bedridden and suffered “rapid weight loss” as a result of a mystery illness that he’s been dealing with recently.
As it turns out, Nance experienced not only rapid, but also dramatic weight loss.
“A source said Nance lost nearly 20 pounds during that time and had a tough time keeping food down,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported.
That amount of weight loss in such a short amount of time is worrisome for anyone, let alone a professional athlete who depends on his weight and strength to succeed.
Though Thursday will bring about Nance’s fifth straight missed game, he has luckily rounded the corner on the illness and is reportedly “on the mend.”
That’s great news for a Cavs team that is hoping to close out the last two months of the 2020-21 season strong.
The Cavs are 1-5 in their last six games. They’ll take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.
