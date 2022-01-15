Kevin Love in disbelief of Darius Garland after gaudy numbers in Cavs win over Thunder

In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 107-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, guard Darius Garland went off for 27 points and 18 assists.

Teammate Kevin Love was amazed at his prolific performance.

More than midway into the 2021-22 season, the Cavs have continued to impress the league by remaining firmly over .500.

They have done so despite some key injuries, including serious knee injuries to guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio.

Rookie big man Evan Mobley, one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, had 20 points and two blocked shots. Love also did his part with 13 points in 21 minutes off the bench.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Garland was averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 assists per game, and some, including Utah Jazz standout Donovan Mitchell, feel he should be an All-Star this season.

Despite perhaps being ahead of schedule in their rebuilding process by being on track to return to the playoffs, the Cavs are apparently not content.

They have reportedly been active in pursuing several veterans around the league in order to get to the next level and make some real noise in the postseason.

Rubio has been rumored to possibly be on the move if the Cavs decide to make a deal, and it seems that there is ample interest in him around the association.