Skip Bayless makes strong argument why he would take 2016 Cavs over 2020 Lakers

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes that the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers were better than the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers.

Both teams won an NBA title, but Bayless believes that the Cavs’ defensive ability made them the superior team.

It’s hard to argue with Bayless, as the 2016 Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to beat the Golden State Warriors.

Many had considered the Warriors, who went 73-9 during the 2015-16 regular season, one of, if not the greatest team ever.

While the Lakers won the championship this season behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Bayless would rather have a younger James on his team.

Four years ago, James willed the Cavs to the title with some terrific postseason performances.

Kyrie Irving’s shot did win the Cavs the title in Game 7 in 2016, but he may not have gotten that opportunity if James hadn’t famously chased down Andre Iguodala to block his layup.

Regardless, both teams and both titles are two of James’ greatest accomplishments.

