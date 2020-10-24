Skip Bayless makes strong argument why he would take 2016 Cavs over 2020 Lakers

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes that the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers were better than the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers.

Both teams won an NBA title, but Bayless believes that the Cavs’ defensive ability made them the superior team.

Which LeBron team was better: 2020 Lakers or 2016 Cavs? "Give me the 2016 Cavs. Give me LeBron 4 years younger. Give me JR 4 years younger. They were grittier and played harder than the 2020 Lakers, they could lock you up and lock you down." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/NyfuBTYPfI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 22, 2020

It’s hard to argue with Bayless, as the 2016 Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to beat the Golden State Warriors.

Many had considered the Warriors, who went 73-9 during the 2015-16 regular season, one of, if not the greatest team ever.

While the Lakers won the championship this season behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Bayless would rather have a younger James on his team.

Four years ago, James willed the Cavs to the title with some terrific postseason performances.

Kyrie Irving’s shot did win the Cavs the title in Game 7 in 2016, but he may not have gotten that opportunity if James hadn’t famously chased down Andre Iguodala to block his layup.

Regardless, both teams and both titles are two of James’ greatest accomplishments.