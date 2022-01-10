Report: Rivals teams showing interest in package centered around Ricky Rubio and draft picks

Other teams in the NBA appear to have shown interest in deals involving Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio as the Cavs look to improve their depleted backcourt.

“The Cavaliers continue to discuss improving their backcourt, with rival teams showing interest in a package around Ricky Rubio’s expiring deal and draft picks,” wrote The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Rubio is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL. The veteran guard averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 assists per game before going down in late December. He joined Collin Sexton who went down for the season earlier in the year with a torn meniscus.

The Cavaliers acquired veteran guard Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers already this season to help provide some depth at the guard position. Darius Garland has been playing well for Cleveland this season, averaging 19.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been a name popping up around trade rumors for numerous teams with the trade deadline approaching. Bringing the former All-Star over to join the Cavaliers’ backcourt would instantly provide a boost for a Cleveland squad pushing for the postseason.

After a strong start to the season, Cleveland has had a rough stretch in recent weeks. The Cavaliers have lost six of their past 10 games. Cleveland fell to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, 96-82.

The Cavaliers have four games left on their current road trip before returning home, including a upcoming matchup with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Cleveland is back in action on Monday with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings before facing off with the Jazz on Wednesday.