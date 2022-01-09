Video: Collin Sexton seen making encouraging rehab progress after knee surgery

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has been out since early November and won’t play again this season after undergoing knee surgery.

Sexton has occasionally provided fans some updates on his rehab. In the most recent update, the 23-year-old shared a video on Instagram showing how he is progressing in his recovery.

It was definitely heartbreaking for fans when news of Sexton’s injury surfaced. After his last game, the Cavs were on a four-game winning streak and stood 7-4. Sexton was key in Cleveland’s hot start to the season, averaging 16.0 points and 2.1 assists per game.

It’s worth noting that numbers this season were actually down compared to previous years. The guard is averaging 20.0 points and 3.3 assists per contest in his career.

However, unlike in past seasons, the Cavs have been receiving plenty of contributions from various players. Since that’s the case, the team has been able to stay afloat without Sexton.

Rising star Darius Garland has been a key piece for Cleveland this season, scoring 19.9 points per game. The team’s frontcourt players have also been spectacular on the offensive end. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love are all averaging at least 14.5 points per contest.

Even without having Sexton for most of the season, the Cavs have been a pesky team in the East so far. They are currently 22-17 and hold the No. 6 seed in the conference.

There have been rumors about other teams looking to trade for Sexton in recent months. However, the Cavs stated back in November that Sexton’s injury has not changed how the team sees his long-term fit with the organization.