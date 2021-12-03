Collin Sexton offers inspiring message while showing off injury rehab progress

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton recently showed off his rehab process as he tries to make his way back from a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Sexton is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, but the 22-year-old is not letting that stop him from working hard to get ready for next season.

Sexton’s injury was a major blow to the Cavaliers, as he is arguably the team’s best offensive player. Prior to the injury, Sexton was averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.

His scoring numbers were down from the 2020-21 season, but Sexton was still shooting 45.0 percent from the field.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Sexton took a major step forward, as he averaged 24.3 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite that, the University of Alabama product was unable to come to terms on a long-term deal with the team this past offseason. Now, Sexton will enter restricted free agency following the 2021-22 season as long as the team extends him a qualifying offer.

The benefit for the Cavs is that they will get a chance to see where Sexton is in his rehab before offering him a major contract extension. The team will also be able to match any offer sheet he signs next offseason if it extends him a qualifying offer.

Sexton was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Over his first four seasons, he has averaged 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from 3-point range.