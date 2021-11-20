Report: Collin Sexton’s injury hasn’t impacted how Cavs see him fitting into team’s future

The Cleveland Cavaliers were dealt a devastating blow on Friday, as it was revealed that star guard Collin Sexton is done for the season.

With Sexton being a restricted free agent at the season’s end, there are no guarantees that he will play another game for the Cavs. However, according to a report, the organization still sees the youngster as a “major part” of its young core.

“Even though this injury is a significant setback and Sexton won’t be part of the Cavaliers’ hopeful playoff push, the organization’s view of him hasn’t changed,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Sexton, who can at times be a difficult stylistic fit because of his score-first mentality and ball-dominant tendencies, is considered a major part of the young core with No. 3 pick Evan Mobley, promising young point guard Darius Garland, starting center Jarrett Allen and perhaps even swingman Isaac Okoro.”

Sexton and the Cavs failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension before the deadline passed in October, thus raising question marks about his future in Cleveland. Despite that, it sounds like the franchise wants to keep him around.

The 22-year-old appeared in just 11 games this season before going down for the year. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

In the 2020-21 season, Sexton averaged a whopping 24.3 points per game. Arguably the biggest reason his scoring was down this season was due to the amount of new talent around him. He wasn’t asked to carry as big of a load as he was in recent years.

Time will tell if the former first-round pick finds himself in a Cavs uniform next season. In the meantime, the squad is hoping to continue battling for a playoff bid without him. Cleveland is 9-8 on the season.