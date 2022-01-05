J.B. Bickerstaff discloses how many minutes per game Rajon Rondo will play for the Cavs

On Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered some interesting information regarding how much action newcomer Rajon Rondo will see each night.

It sounds like the plan is for Rondo to get around 20 minutes per game.

If Rondo does indeed find himself getting around 20 minutes of action per contest for the Cavs, it’ll be a decent boost for him compared to the role he had been playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran had been averaging 16.1 minutes per game with L.A. this season.

Bickerstaff has already made it clear that he’s excited over Rondo’s understanding of how to win in the NBA. At 35 years old, the guard has certainly learned a thing or two about what a winning formula requires. He’ll surely do everything in his power to help take the Cavs to the next level.

Moreover, the four-time All-Star likely has a lot of basketball wisdom that he can pass down to some of Cleveland’s youngsters.

Rondo is averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. He’ll look to improve upon those averages once he finds himself getting a slightly bigger role with the Cavs.

Having Rondo on the floor for 20 minutes per game should help lighten the load for some of Cleveland’s other guards. The team’s backcourt is obviously depleted after losing Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio for the season.

The Cavs are 21-17 on the season after taking a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Cleveland’s next chance at improving in the win column will come on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.