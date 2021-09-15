 Report: Brodric Thomas signs 2-way qualifying offer with Cavs - Cavaliers Nation
Guard Brodric Thomas reportedly has signed his two-way qualifying offer with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thomas, 24, appeared in 28 games for the Cavs last season. He made one start.

The young guard also spent time with the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season.

For the season, Thomas averaged 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12.5 minutes per game.

Thomas played college ball at Truman State University. He was an elite scorer in the college ranks as he averaged 18.8 points per game during his collegiate career.

Thomas shot 48.3 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from 3-point range in his college career at Truman State.

He will provide the Cavs with some guard depth next season.

