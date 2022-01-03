- Report: Cavs provided update timetable for Isaac Okoro’s return from injury
- Denzel Valentine breaks silence on Cavs trading him away with heartfelt message
- J.B. Bickerstaff offers specific explanation regarding what Rajon Rondo will bring to table for Cavs
- Report: Cavs believe they have 3 future All-Stars in Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley
- Report: Cavs have 2 adamant stipulations for any major trade as Ben Simmons rumors heat up
- Jarrett Allen’s firm response to fan telling him to rejoin Nets: ‘My heart is in Cleveland’
- Report: Rajon Rondo ‘eager’ to take on bigger role for Cavs
- Report: Cavs in ‘serious talks’ to acquire Rajon Rondo from Lakers
- Cavs release lengthy injury report for Thursday’s matchup vs. Wizards
- Ricky Rubio breaks silence on torn ACL suffered during Cavs vs. Pelicans game
J.B. Bickerstaff offers specific explanation regarding what Rajon Rondo will bring to table for Cavs
- Updated: January 3, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expressing confidence that the veteran experience of Rajon Rondo will prove to be an asset for the Cavaliers.
J.B. Bickerstaff said that Rajon Rondo's understanding of how to win basketball games, especially in the playoffs, is one of the most valuable things the veteran guard can bring to the team.
— Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 3, 2022
The 35-year-old Rondo was recently acquired by the Cavs from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Rondo was reportedly thrilled to hear about the deal. He was only being used for 16.1 minutes per game in his role with the Lakers.
The Cavaliers figure to give him much more time on the court, given the fact that they’ve watched their backcourt depth quickly disappear.
Season-ending injuries to both Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio were crushing losses for a Cavaliers team that’s been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season so far.
The Cavs’ surprising success has put greater focus on how far they could advance in the playoffs this season and beyond.
Rondo has bounced around the NBA in recent years, though he has plenty of experience when it comes to the postseason. He’s been a member of two NBA championship teams: the 2007-08 Boston Celtics and 2019-20 Lakers.
Recently, the Cavaliers have struggled on the court, dropping four of their last six games. The key issues have been related to COVID-19 concerns as well as injuries.
Rondo will no doubt make an effort to pass along his basketball wisdom to young players like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Leadership like that is surely what Bickerstaff is looking for and helps explain why the deal for Rondo was made.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login