J.B. Bickerstaff offers specific explanation regarding what Rajon Rondo will bring to table for Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expressing confidence that the veteran experience of Rajon Rondo will prove to be an asset for the Cavaliers.

J.B. Bickerstaff said that Rajon Rondo's understanding of how to win basketball games, especially in the playoffs, is one of the most valuable things the veteran guard can bring to the team. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 3, 2022

The 35-year-old Rondo was recently acquired by the Cavs from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo was reportedly thrilled to hear about the deal. He was only being used for 16.1 minutes per game in his role with the Lakers.

The Cavaliers figure to give him much more time on the court, given the fact that they’ve watched their backcourt depth quickly disappear.

Season-ending injuries to both Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio were crushing losses for a Cavaliers team that’s been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season so far.

The Cavs’ surprising success has put greater focus on how far they could advance in the playoffs this season and beyond.

Rondo has bounced around the NBA in recent years, though he has plenty of experience when it comes to the postseason. He’s been a member of two NBA championship teams: the 2007-08 Boston Celtics and 2019-20 Lakers.

Recently, the Cavaliers have struggled on the court, dropping four of their last six games. The key issues have been related to COVID-19 concerns as well as injuries.

Rondo will no doubt make an effort to pass along his basketball wisdom to young players like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Leadership like that is surely what Bickerstaff is looking for and helps explain why the deal for Rondo was made.