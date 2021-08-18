Report: Collin Sexton recognizes Cavs will not offer him max contract

According to a report, Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Collin Sexton recognizes that he’s likely not going to receive a max contract.

“I think there’s a recognition on Collins’s part that they’re not getting the max, not from Cleveland and not from another team in the NBA,” Cavaliers insider Chris Fedor said during a recent episode of his podcast. “That’s just the sense that I get right now. It is, they are going to ask for $100 million contract plus. And then I don’t know what the number after that is going to be.”

It has been a very turbulent offseason for Sexton and the Cavaliers. The 22-year-old was wrapped up in trade rumors for a little while, but it was reported last week that the Cavs were back at the negotiating table with him regarding a new deal.

Sexton might not get the max, but he figures to receive a major contract. Given his age, growth and outstanding trajectory, he is the type of player that warrants a long-term investment.

The 2020-21 season was the best year of Sexton’s pro career so far. He averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He knocked down 47.5 percent of his shots from the field and 37.1 percent of his shots from deep.

If his first few seasons have been any indication, he is only going to get better as he gains more experience in the NBA. It will be very interesting to see if he works out a deal with the Cavs.