Report: Cavs makes 2 big signings before start of 2021-22 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing big man Ed Davis and forward Justin James.

Davis, 32, last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2020-21 campaign.

The veteran averaged just 2.1 points and 5.0 boards per game last season. He played in just 23 contests, though.

The Cavaliers already have a plethora of big man. The team is headlined by big men Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love and Evan Mobley.

As for James, he was recently waived by the Utah Jazz. He has played for the Sacramento Kings for the first couple years of his career. The forward has career averages 3.2 points per game.

