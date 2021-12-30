Ricky Rubio breaks silence on torn ACL suffered during Cavs vs. Pelicans game

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Ricky Rubio was recently lost for the season due to a torn ACL.

It’s obviously a devastating blow for all involved parties. However, Rubio seems to be maintaining a good mindset in the aftermath of the injury. It looks like he’s using some wise words to draw some inspiration for his upcoming recovery.

Rubio had been a huge part of the Cavs’ success this season before he went down with his season-ending injury. He was averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Whenever he’s able to take the floor in an NBA game again, he’ll surely be looking to pick up where he left off this season.

Back in September, Rubio was pretty candid about the fact that he would have rather ended up with a contending team. At the time, not many folks expected Cleveland to fit that description in the 2021-22 season. But Rubio certainly did everything in his power to help the Cavs establish themselves as playoff contenders before his season ended.

Currently, the Cavs are 20-14, which is the fifth-best mark in the Eastern Conference. With both Rubio and Collin Sexton sidelined for the remainder of the season, Cleveland is going to have to find a way forward.

The good news is that this Cavs team knows how to take a punch. The squad has shown that it’s capable of bouncing back from injuries, losing streaks, issues related to COVID-19 and other forms of adversity.

Time will tell if Cleveland can fight through its latest setback.