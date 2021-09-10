Ricky Rubio lowkey admits Cavs are not the team and situation he wanted to end up with

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio does not sound like he is excited to be a part of a rebuild.

Rubio explained that he was hoping to be traded to an NBA Finals contender, but instead he was dealt to a Cavs team that went just 22-50 last season.

"I wish and I can hope I can play for a team one day that's playing for a championship right away. That's not the case right now but I want to help this team get there someday." Ricky Rubio on being traded to the Cavaliers and not a contender. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) September 9, 2021

The veteran guard was dealt to Cleveland this offseason in exchange for Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round pick and cash.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Rubio will provide the Cavs with some depth behind Collin Sexton and Darius Garland this season.

Cleveland had issues at point guard last season when Sexton and Garland were out of the lineup, as Matthew Dellavedova missed most of the season with an injury.

Rubio averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

It’s possible he could be moved to a contender at the trade deadline, but Rubio is stuck in a rebuild for the time being.