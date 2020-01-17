Tristan Thompson Gets Ejected for Slapping Jae Crowder’s Behind | Cavaliers Nation

- Tristan Thompson Gets Ejected for Slapping Jae Crowder’s Behind
Tristan Thompson Gets Ejected for Slapping Jae Crowder’s Behind
- Updated: January 17, 2020
Cleveland Cavalier center Tristan Thompson was ejected from Friday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after slapping the backside of Grizzlies forward and former teammate Jae Crowder.
Tristan Thompson gets ejected for slapping Jae Crowder on the butt 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uzjTOu0lIL
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 18, 2020
Thompson’s ejection came with 2:02 left in the third quarter, with the slap coming after he was fouled by Brandon Clarke.
As a result of Thompson’s ejection, teammate John Henson took two free throws, which he made.
Crowder was only with the Cavs for a half season during the 2017-18 campaign. In February 2018, he was dealt to the Utah Jazz.
A similar incident happened when Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did the same thing to a reporter on Monday night. That came after a college football championship victory by Beckham’s alma mater, Louisiana State University.
