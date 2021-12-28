Here is the latest on Ricky Rubio’s scary knee injury suffered on Tuesday

An update on Ricky Rubio’s knee injury is expected on Wednesday after the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard was helped off the court on Tuesday.

From #Cavs PR: Ricky Rubio left tonight's game v. NOP with a left knee injury. He's currently being evaluated by #Cavs medical staff and an update is expected on Wednesday. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) December 29, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will get an MRI on his left knee Wednesday, source tells ESPN. There’s obvious concern on the possible severity of the injury. Rubio has been a huge part of Cavs’ success story this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021

Rubio was injured on Tuesday during a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, with the Cavaliers falling 108-104. Rubio finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists before leaving the game.

Rubio led the team in all three categories, adding a pair of blocks and two steals. The Cavaliers guard has been having a strong start to the season in his first year in Cleveland. He is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the Cavaliers.

The strong play from Rubio has been crucial for the Cavaliers during their strong start to the season with Collin Sexton out for the season with a torn meniscus. Darius Garland also recently entered health and safety protocols, leaving the Cavaliers a bit thin at guard.

Garland is just one of a number of Cleveland players currently in health and safety protocols. Despite this fact, the Cavaliers have been on a roll. Cleveland has won seven of its last 10 games after Tuesday’s loss to the Pelicans.

The Cavaliers are 20-14 on the season after Tuesday and will be back in action on Thursday against the Washington Wizards. Cleveland will then return for three home games in a row before kicking off a lengthy road trip.