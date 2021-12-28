 Here is the latest on Ricky Rubio’s scary knee injury suffered on Tuesday - Cavaliers Nation
An update on Ricky Rubio’s knee injury is expected on Wednesday after the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard was helped off the court on Tuesday.

Rubio was injured on Tuesday during a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, with the Cavaliers falling 108-104. Rubio finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists before leaving the game.

Rubio led the team in all three categories, adding a pair of blocks and two steals. The Cavaliers guard has been having a strong start to the season in his first year in Cleveland. He is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the Cavaliers.

The strong play from Rubio has been crucial for the Cavaliers during their strong start to the season with Collin Sexton out for the season with a torn meniscus. Darius Garland also recently entered health and safety protocols, leaving the Cavaliers a bit thin at guard.

Garland is just one of a number of Cleveland players currently in health and safety protocols. Despite this fact, the Cavaliers have been on a roll. Cleveland has won seven of its last 10 games after Tuesday’s loss to the Pelicans.

The Cavaliers are 20-14 on the season after Tuesday and will be back in action on Thursday against the Washington Wizards. Cleveland will then return for three home games in a row before kicking off a lengthy road trip.

