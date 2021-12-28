Report: Darius Garland enters health and safety protocols for Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has entered health and safety protocols according to the team.

Garland’s entry into the protocols comes after the Cavaliers received good news earlier in the day that rookie Evan Mobley was cleared from the protocols.

In his third season with the Cavaliers, Garland is developing into the player the Cavaliers hoped they were getting when they took him with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 21-year-old Garland is working on career-high averages in multiple categories this season for the highly improved Cavaliers.

In 31 games this season, Garland is averaging 19.5 points, 7.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

The 20-13 Cavaliers are set to play on the road Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.