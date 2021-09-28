Report: J.B. Bickerstaff and Kevin Love have had multiple talks regarding Cavs’ frontcourt jam

According to a report, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has spoken with veteran big man Kevin Love multiple times about the team’s crowded frontcourt situation.

“However, sources say Bickerstaff and Love have had plenty of chats about the frontcourt situation in general,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Training camp and preseason will determine the specifics. In each conversation with Love, Bickerstaff has left believing Love wanted to play with the Cavs and compete for minutes. Bickerstaff senses a motivated veteran who has a chip on his shoulder following an unceremonious year-plus.”

It sounds like Love wants to make an impact for the Cavs in the upcoming season. For a while, that looked like an unlikely outcome, but it has recently become clear that the 33-year-old and the Cavs aren’t going to part ways anytime soon.

Cleveland’s frontcourt features players like Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen. All three of those players project to be part of the Cavs’ long-term future, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them get priority over Love when it comes to playing time.

However, if Love can show that he still has something left in the tank, he could find himself getting meaningful minutes for the team.

Love has a lot to prove, as he averaged just 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest in only 25 games last season. If he plays with some newfound motivation, perhaps he could give this Cavs team an unexpected boost.