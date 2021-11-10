Report: Rival source says his team would trade 1st-round pick for Cavs backup star

Ricky Rubio has been one of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ best players so far this season.

During the 2021-22 campaign, the 31-year-old has averaged 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Ricky Rubio had a career night at MSG 🔥 37 PTS (career-high)

8 3PM

10 AST pic.twitter.com/DdseVpg9LZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 8, 2021

Rubio is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 offseason. Given that he’s on an expiring contract, he could be a valuable trade chip for the Cavs in the event that they decide to deal him at some point this season.

One team is reportedly willing to give up a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in order to acquire Rubio.

“One league source shared with me that right now his team would give up a first in this year’s upcoming draft to get Ricky Rubio,” reported Evan Dammarell.

The Cavs might want to keep Rubio on the roster, as he has been a key reason why the team is off to a hot 7-4 start. Cleveland currently sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Rubio was reportedly “not thrilled” about being traded to Cleveland in the offseason, so it is certainly possible that he might be looking for a way out.

The former first-round pick has played really well coming off the bench this season, providing the Cavs with a solid veteran presence.

It seems like his new teammates have lots of love for him.

Rubio will hope to continue his solid start to the season on Wednesday night when he and the Cavs take on the Washington Wizards at home.