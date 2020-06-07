Report: Update Offered on Whether J.R. Smith Will Face Charges for Beating Up Looter

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith likely won’t face criminal charges for beating up a man, according to TMZ.

“J.R. Smith will likely NOT be hit with criminal charges for beating the hell out of an alleged vandal in an incident caught on video, multiple sources involved with the situation tell TMZ Sports,” the report read.

Smith, 34, recently beat up a white male after the individual broke his truck window.

While Smith initially warned people he was going to face criticism for the incident, he expressed regret about the altercation after the release of the video.

Nonetheless, his sentiment didn’t fully allay critics’ view of the free agent.

The 2016 champion has had numerous fights, behavioral problems and conduct issues over the course of his NBA career. As a matter of fact, he has been suspended for getting into squabbles with coaches and other players in the past.

The veteran last played in the NBA with the Cavs in November 2018. However, the relationship ended in an ugly split as Smith disparaged the organization for trying to tank during the 2018-19 season.

The journeyman has career averages 12.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.