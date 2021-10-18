Report: Cavs want to keep Kevin Love under 20 minutes a game

According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep veteran big man Kevin Love’s workload “under 20 minutes” during most games in the upcoming season.

The decision reportedly has a lot to do with the Cavs’ desire to keep him healthy.

“The Cavs want to keep Love under 20 minutes most games, hoping that will keep him healthy enough to be on the court,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com.

The Cavs are loaded with frontcourt depth, and Love is just one piece of the puzzle. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen project to get major minutes as well.

Love had arguably the worst season of his NBA career in the 2020-21 campaign, and he’s looking to prove that he still has something left in the tank.

He averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last season and appeared in just 25 games.

Many folks thought the 33-year-old’s stint with the Cavs was going to come to an end over the offseason, but the two sides are still together with the 2021-22 season set to begin.

Love’s best years are likely behind him, but he still might be able to add some value to this Cavs team. Cleveland is looking to silence the doubters and challenge for a postseason spot in the upcoming campaign.