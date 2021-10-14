Cavs newcomer says rookie Evan Mobley could become $500M player one day

Many people, especially those in the Cleveland Cavaliers organization, feel that rookie big man Evan Mobley has high potential.

In fact, one of his new teammates, Ed Davis, said that the University of Southern California product could reach elite status.

Ed Davis wants Evan Mobley to reach his full potential and believes he can help get him there. Davis says Mobley could be a $500 million player one day. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) October 14, 2021

Mobley was the second player chosen in this year’s NBA draft. His ability to protect the rim and finish strong inside will instantly help the Cavs.

While it is believed his offensive game may be a work in progress, Davis isn’t the only one who is high on Mobley’s potential.

Ricky Rubio, a veteran point guard whom the Cavs acquired this summer, also had some strong praise for the 7-footer.

Even better, a recent survey of general managers around the league revealed that they think Mobley will end up as the best player chosen in the 2021 NBA Draft.

With many predicting another dismal season for the Cavs, as well as the possibility that Kevin Love soon leaves the team, they will need Mobley to develop fast to have any possibility of returning to the playoffs.