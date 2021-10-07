Ricky Rubio speaks glowingly of Evan Mobley’s potential after impressive preseason performance

Cleveland Cavaliers newcomers Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley seem to be crafting a sweet connection with each other.

Following the Cavs’ first win of the preseason on Wednesday, Rubio praised Mobley and spoke glowingly of his huge upside.

“He has a lot of potential,” Rubio said. “You can throw the ball up high and he’s going to make you look good. We’re going to keep looking for him. He had a really good game — knowing when to take shots and when to roll — but the gap is still a lot to improve. That’s where me and coaches come into play, telling him where to be, how to be, how to play the pick-and-roll. It doesn’t come overnight. It will take time. But at the same time the potential is there. He can impact both ways at a high level. We’re expecting him to be that type of player. But we have to help him get there.”

Rubio, 30, is in his first season with the Cavaliers. He was traded to Cleveland during the 2021 offseason.

Mobley, meanwhile, is in his first season in the NBA. The Cavs selected the youngster with No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

On Wednesday, the pair showed off their burgeoning chemistry. Rubio set up Mobley for a thunderous dunk, which ended up being one of the Cavs’ primary highlights of the night.

The Cavs beat the Atlanta Hawks by a slim score of 99-96 on Wednesday. Mobley recorded eight points, 12 boards and two assists in 33 minutes, while Rubio gathered eight points, six assists and two boards.

The Cavaliers hold a 1-1 record through two contests this preseason.