NBA GMs believe Evan Mobley will be best player from 2021 NBA Draft in 5 years

NBA general managers recently completed a survey on a variety of topics, and Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Evan Mobley got a lot of respect in one category.

The general managers believe that Mobley will be the best player from his draft class in five years.

1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland – 33%

2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit – 30%

3. Jalen Green, Houston – 23%

4. Jalen Suggs, Orlando – 10%

5. Davion Mitchell, Sacramento – 3%

This is a very interesting category for Mobley to earn some respect in. There seems to be a belief that the 20-year-old’s development is going to be a bit of a project, but general managers around the league clearly think that the project will pay dividends down the road.

Mobley spent one season at the collegiate level before getting drafted by the Cavs. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game during his time at the University of Southern California.

The first-round pick has a very unique skill set for a big man, and he has the potential to become a superstar frontcourt player in due time.

In this survey the Cavs did not receive any votes in the category for the team with the most promising young core. Perhaps some of Mobley’s talented young teammates will use that as motivation in the upcoming season.