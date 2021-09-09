Ricky Rubio says he ‘can’t wait to pick up’ relationship with Kevin Love on Cavs

Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love spent several seasons together with the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in their careers.

This offseason, they were reunited after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Rubio via trade. Rubio revealed that he has spoken with Love a few times since the trade went down, and that he is excited for their relationship to start up again.

Ricky Rubio said he has a great relationship with Kevin Love and the two have spoken a few times already after he was traded to Cleveland. "I can't wait to pick up the relationship again." The bromance is real. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) September 9, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Rubio and Love get many minutes together this upcoming season. Although Rubio figures to be the team’s backup point guard, it remains to be seen what type of role Love will have with the team.

Love could be on the outside looking in as the Cavs figure out how to distribute minutes throughout their frontcourt rotation. Although his name has been thrown around in rumors all offseason, Love reportedly has “no interest” in negotiating a buyout with Cleveland.

Throughout his NBA career, Rubio has averaged 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. He will bring lots of experience to the team, and he will surely be a good mentor to Cavs point guard Darius Garland.

Rubio and Love will hope to help the Cavaliers make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.