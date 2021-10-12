Report: Eastern Conference executive says Cavs will be ‘nearly impossible to score on some nights.’

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a redefined frontcourt this season.

The new defensive unit, headlined by Cavs rookie Evan Mobley and big man Jarret Allen, has one executive claiming the team will be very difficult to score on some nights.

“Mobley will be joining a defensive unit of Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro, one Eastern Conference executive described the Cavaliers as a team that will be, ‘nearly impossible to score on some nights,'” wrote Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid. “This will give [J.B.] Bickerstaff a plethora of options to set Cleveland up for success defensively and will their system will be much more adaptive on a night-to-night basis.”

The Cavs selected Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mobley, 20, averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game during his one season at the University of Southern California.

Furthermore, the 7-footer has shown flashes of greatness during the preseason. Several general managers across the NBA believe Mobley will be the best player in his class in five years.

Allen, 23, is one of the better young centers in the league. The big man averaged a career-high 13.2 points on top of 9.9 boards and and 1.4 rejections per game with the Cavs last season.