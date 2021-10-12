- Report: Eastern Conference executive says Cavs will be ‘nearly impossible to score on some nights.’
- ESPN hands Cleveland Cavaliers ultimate disrespect in future power rankings
- Report: Some in Cavs organization believe Isaac Okoro’s ‘long-term home’ will be at shooting guard
- From rebuild to breakout: Why the Cavs are poised to prove the doubters wrong this season
- Report: 5 Cavs ‘vying’ for backup small forward slot behind Isaac Okoro
- Report: Cavs hoping Kevin Love can ‘thrive’ playing 20-25 minutes per game with Ricky Rubio
- Report: Cavs have ‘consistently registered’ interest in Ben Simmons
- Report: Some NBA executives believe the Cavs might be the worst team in the league
- Report: Several former Cavs players arrested and charged federally for serious crime
- Ricky Rubio speaks glowingly of Evan Mobley’s potential after impressive preseason performance
Report: Eastern Conference executive says Cavs will be ‘nearly impossible to score on some nights.’
- Updated: October 12, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a redefined frontcourt this season.
The new defensive unit, headlined by Cavs rookie Evan Mobley and big man Jarret Allen, has one executive claiming the team will be very difficult to score on some nights.
“Mobley will be joining a defensive unit of Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro, one Eastern Conference executive described the Cavaliers as a team that will be, ‘nearly impossible to score on some nights,'” wrote Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid. “This will give [J.B.] Bickerstaff a plethora of options to set Cleveland up for success defensively and will their system will be much more adaptive on a night-to-night basis.”
The Cavs selected Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Mobley, 20, averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game during his one season at the University of Southern California.
Furthermore, the 7-footer has shown flashes of greatness during the preseason. Several general managers across the NBA believe Mobley will be the best player in his class in five years.
Allen, 23, is one of the better young centers in the league. The big man averaged a career-high 13.2 points on top of 9.9 boards and and 1.4 rejections per game with the Cavs last season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login