Cavs incorporate incredible reference to 2016 NBA championship in new court design

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making sure that their 2016 NBA title isn’t forgotten as they unveil their new court design for Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

#Cavs new City court. OG primary logo at center court, 2016 championship reference on the bottom of court, and the original Richfield Coliseum and Gund Arena logos at the top of center court. Nice touch! #LetEmKnow 👌 pic.twitter.com/TcNaPeGRXq — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 1, 2021

The seven circles at the bottom represent games that were played during the 2016 NBA Finals, with the gold circles indicating the four victories by the Cavs.

In that stirring series, the Cavaliers’ season was on the brink of being over after they fell behind 3-1 in the series and faced a Game 5 road matchup.

However, the combination of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led an incredible series comeback that culminated with a tense Game 7 win.

The overall design of the court is in conjunction with the NBA’s 75th anniversary season, which is being commemorated in a variety of different ways.

Other historical aspects include the franchise’s original logo at center court, along with logos for the past two homes of the team: Richfield Coliseum and Gund Arena. The latter name was changed to Quicken Loans Arena followed by the current title.

Some more historically oriented fans may grumble that the team’s original home, the Cleveland Arena, isn’t represented. However, it’s highly doubtful that any complaints will come from fans about the sly reference to the 2016 title.

Perhaps the only people that might object to 2016 reference are the players and staff of the Golden State Warriors who were on the losing end of that historic comeback. The Cavaliers and Warriors faced each other in the finals for four consecutive years, with the Cavs managing to only win that lone championship