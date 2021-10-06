Video: Evan Mobley absolutely bullies Hawks defender with poster slam

On Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley showed off his dominance with a powerful jam against the Atlanta Hawks in a preseason contest.

He had another nice dunk shortly thereafter.

Mobley was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The youngster is adored by many across the league. In fact, numerous NBA general managers believe Mobley will be the best player from his class in five years.

The 20-year-old collected an impressive 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game during his sole season at the University of Southern California.

The Cavaliers have one of their best young bases in years. In addition to Mobley, the Cavs have guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton as well as Isaac Okoro.