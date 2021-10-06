- Video: Evan Mobley absolutely bullies Hawks defender with poster slam
- Report: Cavs announce long-term partnership with major gaming brand
- Report: Cavs announce starting 5 for Tuesday’s game vs. Bulls
- Report: Kevin Love will come off the bench if he’s still on the Cavs this season
- NBA GMs believe Evan Mobley will be best player from 2021 NBA Draft in 5 years
- Jarrett Allen on how he’ll treat teammates with his $100M contract: ‘I’ll take the guys out to Chick-fil-A’
- Report: Cavs ‘aren’t sure’ that Collin Sexton and Darius Garland are starting backcourt of future
- Report: Cavs have ‘bemoaned’ Kevin Love’s many absences over last 3 seasons
- Report: Dylan Windler has been training camp ‘standout’ for Cavs
- Timberwolves coach speaks on how Ricky Rubio will help Darius Garland and Collin Sexton this season
Video: Evan Mobley absolutely bullies Hawks defender with poster slam
- Updated: October 6, 2021
On Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley showed off his dominance with a powerful jam against the Atlanta Hawks in a preseason contest.
Man, Evan Mobley is just a beast. pic.twitter.com/sPf2x1FElO
— Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) October 7, 2021
He had another nice dunk shortly thereafter.
Evan Mobley just going nutso on the highlights🚀 pic.twitter.com/VfRJyWi6oK
— Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) October 7, 2021
Mobley was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The youngster is adored by many across the league. In fact, numerous NBA general managers believe Mobley will be the best player from his class in five years.
The 20-year-old collected an impressive 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game during his sole season at the University of Southern California.
The Cavaliers have one of their best young bases in years. In addition to Mobley, the Cavs have guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton as well as Isaac Okoro.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login